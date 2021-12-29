PocketGamer.biz’s top five biggest features of 2021

From our Mobile Game of the Week and Soft Launch lists to interviews and developer insight, there has been no shortage of features on PocketGamer.biz this year.

Analysis and expertise, both from our own voice and the mobile games industry community, is close to the heart of what PG.biz does. We want see more of this on the site in 2022, and will be reaching out with a push to bring together the different arms of PocketGamer.biz, PG Connects, and the Big Indie Pitch.

But in the meanwhile, let's take a look at the features that caught your eyes in 2021.