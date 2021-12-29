PocketGamer.biz’s top five biggest features of 2021

Analysis and expertise, both from our own voice and the mobile games industry community, is close to the heart of what PG.biz does. We want see more of this on the site in 2022, and will be reaching out with a push to bring together the different arms of PocketGamer.biz, PG Connects, and the Big Indie Pitch.
But in the meanwhile, let's take a look at the features that caught your eyes in 2021.
1
The 10 biggest earners of all time in mobile gaming
Kicking off our top five list is our feature discussing the 10 highest-grossing mobile games of all time, based on Sensor Tower’s revenue estimates between January 1st, 2014 and July 31st, 2021 across the App Store and Google Play Store.
Games range from Fantasy Westward Journey (the mobile iteration of a 2001 PC MMORPG) to match-three RPG Puzzle & Dragons, and many of the top earners come from franchises, like Fate/Grand Order and Pokémon Go.
Then, there are top performers like Clash of Clans and Honor of Kings that stand up on their own.
It is noteworthy to mention that each entry on the original list was free-to-play with in-app purchases, suggesting that this might be the best monetisation strategy in most cases.
Within the first six months of 2021, the games industry had already experienced $60 billion worth of deals; of which 44 per cent of that figure was accounted for by mobile games.
Namco, the creator of arcade games like Pac-Man, acquired the Japanese division of Atari back in 1974. Then in 2005, Namco was acquired by Bandai for $1.7 billion with Namco receiving 43 per cent of Bandai’s shares.
Since 2006, the company has been branded as Bandai Namco and has become one of the biggest game publishers in the world.
Higher on the list came Activision Blizzard’s acquisition of King in 2016, valued at $5.9 billion.
King continued to operate independently without immediate changes in upper management, but the purchase gave Activision Blizzard a stronger foothold in the mobile games market.
5
The Clash Royale interview
The final spot on our list is a Supercell interview with community manager Drew Haycock.
