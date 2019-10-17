You'll need a cable to use Stadia's wireless controller with PC or mobile

Google’s new Stadia controller will only work wirelessly with a Chromecast Ultra.

As explained in the small print of a new Stadia video, users of the streaming platform will have to use a USB-C cable to connect the gamepad to PC and mobile devices.

On top of this, community manager Grace “GraceFromGoogle” Yang confirmed on Stadia’s official subreddit that no third party controllers can be used with the Chromecast Ultra.

Google spoke to The Verge, explaining its decision.

The tech giant wants to give its users the best possible big-screen experience; thus the focus is on making the controller wireless for TV.

Launching next month

First revealed at GDC 2019 in March, Google’s new streaming platform is launching on November 19th.

The tech giant confirmed in June that there would be 28 games will available at Stadia’s launch, and the service would cost $9.99 a month.

