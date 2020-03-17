Glu Mobile releases MLB Tap Sports Baseball 2020 after one month in soft-launch

US developer Glu Mobile has collaborated with Major League Baseball to launch MLB Tap Sports Baseball 2020 on mobile.

The free-to-play sports game returns with multiple game modes, along with updated content and challenges to match the events of the MLB season.

The latest entry in the 40 million download franchise sees New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge become the cover athlete.

Glu originally soft-launched MLB Tap Sports Baseball 2020 in Canada on February 15th.

$250 million lifetime bookings

"In 2019, the Tap Sports Baseball franchise delivered 21 per cent year-over-year bookings growth and surpassed $250 million in lifetime bookings," said Glu president and CEO Nick Earl.

"I am consistently impressed by the talent, drive and commitment of this development team as they continue to deliver a deeply entertaining and competitive experience for baseball fans."

Glu Sports vice president Jerome Collin added: "I'm tremendously proud of the team that steps up to the plate to launch each edition of this franchise.

"This year, we've expanded to over 100 additional countries. For the first time, players from around the world can compete against each other for a chance to hit the World Rankings and Leaderboard MVP."

MLB Tap Sports Baseball 2020 is available to download in over 100 countries on the App Store and Google Play.

Like many companies in the games industry, Glu has restricted all business travel and engaged remote working to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.