News

Kwalee's Bake it hits 10 million installs in one month

Kwalee's Bake it hits 10 million installs in one month
By , Staff Writer

Kwalee's hypercasual title Bake It has reached 10 million downloads within its first month.

The baking game has been in the top five mobile games across the US, UK and further. It launched on April 28th and is available on both the App Store and Google Play.

Furthermore, it is the first game to be published by the English company whilst all the team is working from home due to the coronavirus. Kwalee timed the launch of the game just right as people turn to mobile games to keep themselves occupied in lockdown.

A good bake

"That we've already reached 10 million downloads with Bake It is a source of great pride – especially given the circumstances under which we released it," said Kwalee CEO David Darling.

"Right from the first pitch, Bake It stood out as a game with great potential, and we can't wait to make good on that promise by celebrating many more download milestones for the game. The first successful remote release also gives us real confidence for the many games we've currently got in the works. It shouldn't be long before we're repeating this success with more remotely developed and published games."

Due to the success the company has seen from remote working and the lessons it has learned, future vacancies will be advertised to both in-studio and at-home workers. Last month, the Leamington Spa-based studio expanded its horizons as it opened its first international studio in India.


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

Related Articles

as News May 19th, 2020

Kwalee to open its first international studio in India

News May 5th, 2020

Kwalee is opening its vacancies to remote workers

Comment & Opinion Apr 7th, 2020

Beyond the office: What remote work can teach us about the strength of our culture

News Mar 19th, 2020

Only one-third of CEOs in games started their working lives in the industry

Interview Mar 10th, 2020

Kwalee CEO David Darling CBE talks fighting toxicity in the workplace and his soft spot for cryptocurrency

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies