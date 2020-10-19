News

Playtika looks to go public as it confidentially files for an IPO

Playtika looks to go public as it confidentially files for an IPO
By , Staff Writer

Chinese-owned mobile games firm Playtika has confidentially filed for an initial public offering.

As reported by Reuters, the paperwork has been filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. However, the number of shares on offer in the IPO and the prices that come with it are unknown.

The Best Fiends publisher has hired a number of banks to work on the IPO and is expected to go public either in the tail end of 2020 or early 2021. It is reported that the company could be valued at $10 billion for the initial public offering.

Playtika first began to consider an international IPO last year after its latest Chinese deal fell through.

Moving forward

Currently, it is unknown as to what the Israeli-based firm will use the money generated from the IPO for.

It could be that the social casino and casual games publisher will consider an expansion with the money generated from an IPO. In 2019, Playtika acquired Best Fiends developer Seriously.

Furthermore, in December 2018, the company acquired Berlin-based developer Wooga.


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

Related Articles

1 List Sep 8th, 2020

The Top 50 Mobile Game Makers of 2020

News Jul 31st, 2020

Playtika has given itself a rebrand

2 Interview Apr 27th, 2020

Interview: Why Jens Begemann thinks now is the right time to leave Wooga

News Apr 22nd, 2020

Solitaire Grand Harvest launches environmentally-friendly activities for Earth Day 2020

News Apr 20th, 2020

Playtika's Bingo Blitz is donating meals to Feeding America

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies