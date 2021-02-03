Get high definition insight with Big Screen Gaming at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5

Less than one week remains until Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #5, which takes place between February 8th and 12th.

Pocket Gamer Connects Digital will continue our string of successful digital events. Yet again, we will provide excellent panels, interesting talks, and fringe events, and we have improved upon the meeting system since our last go around.

We have 14 insightful tracks for attendees to take in – subjects include growth, esports, live ops, global trends, blockchain and hypercasual games.

Every day we will look at each of the 14 tracks in turn. Today is Big Screen Gaming, where PGC Digital goes beyond mobile and into developing and publishing for PC, console, XR, cloud gaming and more.

Friday, February 12th

9:00 - The Big Screen Gaming track kicks off with a talk all about understanding the multi-platform gamer. Louise Shorthouse from Ampere Analysis will join us to discuss the needs and wants of gamers that play across multiple devices and how to cater to them.

9:30 - Next up, we have a superstar session from James Dobrowski at Sharkmob. He'll be joining us for a talk on how to build a good studio culture, as well as advice on how to maintain it as your studio grows.

10:00 - Even in a digital age, there is still a massive demand for physical publishing. Dean Day from Greenlight Games joins us for a talk all about publishing titles on the Nintendo Switch.

10:30 - Gaming is a global force now, and it's imperative for all types of brands to get involved. Tomas Rawlins from Auroch Digital is up next, with a talk covering how non-gaming brands and organisations can infiltrate the games industry in an effective way.

11:00 - The first panel of the day is all about influencers and their impact on game design. Steel Media's Big Indie Pitch manager Sophia Drake is hosting a panel discussing how integral influencers should be to the development process. Joining her is Jaakko Markannen from Kukouri, Kristin Sturt from Colossal Influence, Liviu Antoni from Altergaze and Shanzay Usama from Square Enix London Mobile.

11:50 - Part one of the Big Screen Gaming track will be closed with a talk from Christopher Hamiilon at Genvid. He'll be demoing the company's interactive show Rival Peak and talking about the intersection of reality TV and gaming.

Part Two

15:30 - The Big Screen Gaming track kicks back off with a talk from Dan Olthen at Black Sail Games. He'll be discussing the evolution of the game distribution market and what it means for developers and publishers.

16:00 - Next up is a fireside chat starring TQ Jefferson from Survios and Ken Martin from GreenPark Sports. The pair will discuss the elements of building virtual worlds and digital experiences for fans.

16:30 - Richard Rouse III from Paranoid Productions is up next with a session digging into why players play and choose the games they do, and what it takes to harness the ultimate player fantasy.

17:10 - The penultimate talk of the day is a fireside chat hosted by PocketGamer.biz's Matthew Forde. He'll be chatting to Lynn Hogan from Wizards of the Coast about the importance of visual development for successful publishing.

17:30 - The Big Screen Gaming track concludes with a panel covering what to expect from the PC and console market after the pandemic is over. The panel stars Karim Farghaly from Bandai Namco, Mikael Haveri from Housemarque, Jan Klose from DECK13 Interactive, and Taewon Yun from Super Evil Megacorp.

