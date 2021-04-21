TapNation launches new talk series TapNation’s OpenMic starting 22 April with Célia Hodent

In this series, viewers will be able to attend various live talks featuring many professionals from the hypercasual market and the video game industry.

Interact and chat with them any time.

For the opening episode on Thursday 22 April at 6pm CET, the special guest will be Célia Hodent, major figure in game UX and cognitive psychology and as such, she was Director of UX at Epic Games for the famous game Fortnite.

This is a unique chance for everyone to improve their UX skills, especially within the hypercasual genre.

Viewers can also win a book from Célia Hodent after the live, so don’t miss your chance!

“We are thrilled to announce the first episode of this new series that will allow the developers to meet many experts from the industry who will be able to share their knowledge on plenty of various topics.

We plan to do more live talks in the future so make sure to stay tuned for more news!” said TapNation marketing manager Philippe Grazina.

The interview will take place on Zoom on the following link:

https://zoom.us/j/96085635616?pwd=RUdNdFBjSDRMTEpJa0lNenJNUFFCQT09