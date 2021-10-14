News

Murka to acquire solitaire development company Mobile Deluxe

Studio acquisition will diversify Murka's portfolio and provide the company with over one million daily average users

Date Type Companies involved Size
October 14th, 2021 investment Mobile Deluxe
Murka 		Not disclosed
Murka Games has reached an agreement to acquire solitaire game specialist studio Mobile Deluxe.

This acquisition will increase Murka’s presence in the casual genre in addition to the company's existing social casino titles.

Mobile Deluxe is the US-based card game developer behind the successful Solitaire Deluxe 2.

Mobile Deluxe achieved high retention with an average session duration of more than 50 minutes. The studio is excited to join forces with Murka to benefit from its deep capabilities and expertise in marketing and user acquisition.

Murka Games originally operated exclusively in the social-casino market. The company has diversified its portfolio to introduce a range of casual games, including Braindoku and Wordelicious, which have helped the company to increase its knowledge of ad monetisation.

The acquisition has increased Murka’s daily average users (DAU) to over one million, with a substantial portion now coming from the company's casual games portfolio.

This acquisition will really accelerate Murka’s growth in the casual and skill-based gaming market
Barak David

"We believe we can help Solitaire Deluxe 2 significantly grow its user base with our auto-bidding technology. This acquisition will really accelerate Murka’s growth in the casual and skill-based gaming market," said Murka's CEO Barak David.

In addition to the potential for Mobile Deluxe's games to grow, the acquisition also offers Murka an opportunity to improve its cross-promotion initiatives, including the significant US presence of Solitaire Deluxe 2.

"We are pleased to further strengthen Murka's position in the casual genre whilst continuing to excel in the social casino space," says David.

Murka is looking to continue its ambitious growth journey, both organically and through new acquisitions.

