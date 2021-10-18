PGbiz Podcast #6 - Original Games and the rise of merge

Ville Heijari is the chief marketing officer at Finnish studio Rovio, best known as creators of the Angry Birds IP

According to Drake Star partners, the amount of investment in 2021 to date is already double that from the whole of 2020, with 844 individual deals identified, with a total value exceeding $71 billion.

In this episode, we have a world exclusive chat with two of the founders of ‘supergroup’ studio Original Games. Founded by veterans and executives from Machine Zone and Rovio, the developer has just raised a significant amount of money and plans to take a game mechanic into the big time.

Listen in to find out more and hear from co-founders Ville Heijariand Arseny Lebedev about their reasons for founding the studio and plans for the future. (12m:32s)

We also run down the forthcoming events, expos, conferences, pitches, parties and rap battles coming from the team at Steel Media.

With thanks again to Ville, Arseny and the Original Games team. Do check out Merge Inn on your devices of choice.

