Webedia expands gaming interests with Webedia Gaming Europe

Media tech company Webedia is set to expand its gaming ambitions with the launch of Webedia Gaming Europe, which will cover fifteen countries and be headquartered in London, UK.

Webedia Gaming has a significant footprint in the gaming and esports industries, with leading brands in 15 countries, more than 90 million unique viewers every month, and 2.1 billion video views, in part thanks to the content creators in its stable such as Inoxtag and Domingo. In 2016 the company acquired French developer Scimob, developer of the hit game 94%. However, this move sees the company accelerate its gaming ambitions.

Industry veteran Catalina Lou has been appointed to the role of senior vice president of global gaming at the new office, following a five year stint as EMEA sales director of video games at facebook. Previously, Lou held the role of general manager at EA’s Play4Free division and sales and marketing director at Glu Mobile.

In her new role, Lou will accelerate the company’s international development, take charge of developing existing publishing assets and influencer offerings, and seek new business opportunities.

The advantages of mobile gaming

Mobile gaming’s accessibility doesn’t just make it an appealing platform for new gamers, but for companies hoping to break into the games space - or increase their footprints within it. Not only are millions of consumers in emerging markets turning to their phones for gaming, but game makers on other platforms are making increases in their mobile gaming footprints. Webedia aims to become a touchpoint for both customers and partners in the gaming industry.

With successful mobile developers already operating under the Webedia umbrella it’s likely that the company is looking to expand its interests in the sector, helping to accelerate within the space. Notably, the announcement states that the new office aims to “strengthen links with international hubs and contribute to the development of the industry on the European market with the main players in the sector,” and mobile remains the most profitable gaming platform of them all.

