Adjust eyes Israel expansion with new GM

Mobile measurement firm Adjust has appointed former Rakuten Viber head of user acquisition Moshi Blum as GM of its Israel business.

In this role he’ll be responsible for accelerating growth in the local market and building the team in Tel Aviv.

The Israel office was opened earlier this year following Adjust’s acquisition of anti-fraud outfit Unbotify.

As well as working at Viber, Blum has previously worked as head of social at Moburst, an Israel-based firm that aims to help brands and start-ups grow their mobile businesses.

Establishing a foothold

“As a major tech hub where we already have our Unbotify company, Israel is a great place for us to expand our presence,” said Adjust CEO Christian Henschel.

“With his vast experience in mobile marketing Moshi will help Adjust leverage its culture of innovation and establish a strong foothold in the Israeli market.”

Adjust’s expansion comes shortly after the company raised $227 million in funding in June.

