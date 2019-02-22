News

Roblox players amass more than one billion hours worth of engagement each month

Roblox players amass more than one billion hours worth of engagement each month
By , Staff Writer

Online multiplayer sandbox game Roblox has surpassed more than one billion hours worth of engagement each month.

These figures released by Roblox also state that platform is “fast approaching” competitors like YouTube and Netflix in terms of hours of content consumed for under 13s and ages 13 to 17.

In 2013, Roblox CEO David ‘Builderman’ Baszucki announced the company had reached 50 million hours of engagement. Now six years on, that figure has increased by 20-times.

Roblox attributes its continuing growth to three factors: increasing globalisation as more people can play anytime on any device, the implementation of new features and customisation options, and developer creativity.

To celebrate the milestone Roblox offered players a chance to grab an exclusive in-game item, the Billionaires Headphones.

Alongside this, Roblox touted that a number of creator-built content on Roblox have now received more than a billion visits.

As Roblox grows in popularity and comes under the increasing gaze of the mainstream, the company recently hired online safety expert Laura Higgins to help boost safety and security in the game.

Tags:
Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Staff Writer

Matthew Forde is a freelance writer from Yorkshire, who's work has been published for a number of sites, including: Tech Radar, Nintendo Life, Kotaku UK, Digital Spy and more. He regularly attends Comic-Cons and Smash Bros. tournaments, while trying to keep up-to-date on everything pop culture related.

Related Articles

News Jul 13th, 2018

Roblox creator community on track to earn over $70 million this year

8 Interview Mar 7th, 2018

How one student's The Sims-like Roblox game racked up 160 million play sessions

1 The IAP Inspector Feb 9th, 2018

How does Roblox monetise?

Job News Apr 5th, 2017

Roblox appoints new VP of Customers to oversee and improve customer service and content moderation

Interview Mar 15th, 2017

How Roblox's explosive growth and one million concurrent players led to a $92 million funding round

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies