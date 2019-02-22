Roblox players amass more than one billion hours worth of engagement each month

Online multiplayer sandbox game Roblox has surpassed more than one billion hours worth of engagement each month.

These figures released by Roblox also state that platform is “fast approaching” competitors like YouTube and Netflix in terms of hours of content consumed for under 13s and ages 13 to 17.

In 2013, Roblox CEO David ‘Builderman’ Baszucki announced the company had reached 50 million hours of engagement. Now six years on, that figure has increased by 20-times.

Roblox attributes its continuing growth to three factors: increasing globalisation as more people can play anytime on any device, the implementation of new features and customisation options, and developer creativity.

To celebrate the milestone Roblox offered players a chance to grab an exclusive in-game item, the Billionaires Headphones.

Alongside this, Roblox touted that a number of creator-built content on Roblox have now received more than a billion visits.

As Roblox grows in popularity and comes under the increasing gaze of the mainstream, the company recently hired online safety expert Laura Higgins to help boost safety and security in the game.