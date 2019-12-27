Supercell, Supercell, and Supercell: The most read news stories of 2019

Another year has passed, and once again it's time for us to look back on the stories that caught out reader's attention the most over the last 365-ish days.

It's been an exciting year for mobile games, with subscription models launching on the App Store and Google Play, big brands leaping over to mobile with vigour, and Supercell dominating the news cycle whenever they so much as raise an eyebrow in the direction of a new game.

Yes, you'll find plenty of stories you'd expect in here - the announcement of Rush Wars, the continued rise of Clash of Clans, the immediate fall of Harry Potter: Wizards Unite - but there might well be some news buried within that you entirely forgot about or simple weren't aware of at the time.

But that's why we're here to remind you, and remind you we shall. Grab your reading glasses, get comfy in your favourite chair, and let us take you back through 2019 through the lens of our most-read news stories of the past year.